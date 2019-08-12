William Harold "Bill" Uhl Sr., age 93, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Ballad Health Hospice. He was born November 2, 1925, to the late George Elmer Uhl Sr. and Sylvia Mae Bealey Uhl in Gallagher, W.Va. He was a World War II veteran of the United States Army having fought on Omaha Beach on D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. Bill retired from Consolidation Coal Company after 35 years and worked for MSHA as a federal coal mine inspector for 10 years. He attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bristol, Tenn. In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Marie Pruitt Uhl; daughter, Tracey Mae Uhl Nash; and two brothers, George Elmer Uhl, Jr. and Lloyd Edward Uhl. He is survived by his second wife, Louise Spangler Uhl; three children, William Harold Uhl Jr. and wife, Barbara, of Bristol, Tenn., Sylvia April Brooks and husband, Gill, of Titusville, Fla., and Dennis Wayne Uhl and wife, Teresa, of Bristol, Tenn.; three stepdaughters, Mary DeMello and husband, Don, Joyce Young and husband, Mike, and Jan Dorsey, and husband, Ralph, all of Maryland; 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Military Honors will be provided by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard on Wednesday at 7 p.m. following the visitation. A private committal service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ballad Health Hospice, 280 Steeles Rd., Bristol, TN 37620. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of William Harold "Bill" Uhl, Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).