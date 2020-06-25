MARION, Va. Tammi Selen Bailey Turner, age 49, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 West Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the church. A complete obituary will be available soon. To share memories of Tammi Selen Bailey Turner, or express condolences, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Tammi's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
