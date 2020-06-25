MARION, Va. Tammi Selen Bailey Turner, age 49, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 West Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the church. A complete obituary will be available soon. To share memories of Tammi Selen Bailey Turner, or express condolences, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Tammi's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.

To send flowers to the family of Tammi Selen Turner, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 27, 2020
1:00PM
Royal Oak Presbyterian Church
139 West Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jun 27
Visitation At The Church
Saturday, June 27, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Royal Oak Presbyterian Church
139 West Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation At The Church begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.