Glenda Lou Turner, age 72, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. She was born on May 5, 1947, in Bristol, Virginia, a daughter of the late Floyd "Jack" Greer and Evelyn Cassell Turner. Glenda was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a member of New Grace Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd "Otis" Turner. Glenda, along with her twin sister, Brenda, enjoyed singing in many churches in the Tri-Cities area, and now she is singing in God's Heavenly Choir. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa East; grandsons, Bradley and Aaren East, all of Atlanta, Ga.; twin sister, Brenda Sue Cowan; and brother, Don Turner and wife, Glenna, all of Bristol, Tenn. A memorial service for Ms. Turner will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Sam Haynes officiating. Friends may call anytime, at the home of her brother, Don Turner, 1917 Windsor Ave., Bristol, TN 37620. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.