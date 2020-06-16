Mary Maxine Tuggle, 78, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Orchard @ Stone Creek after a lengthy illness. Mary was born on January 13, 1942, to the late James and Mable Osborne in Russell County, Virginia. She was a long time member of Fellowship Chapel Church in Bristol, Va., and loved going to church and serving her Lord. Mary enjoyed being with family and friends, playing the organ and listening to music. Before retiring, she worked in the banking industry as the Director of human resources for Dominion Bank and First Union. Survivors include husband of 60 years, David Tuggle of Valdosta; daughter, Beth (Seth) Rountree of Valdosta; brother, Robert (Margaret) Osborne of Marion, Va.; grandson, Harrison Waller of Valdosta; granddaughter, Sara Beth Rountree of Valdosta; sister-in-law and special friend, June Fields of Bristol, Va., along with several nieces and nephews. As per the family's wishes, a private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Music Funeral Services and a formal memorial service for Mary will be held at Bristol Fellowship Chapel at a later date. Messages of sympathy may be express to the family by visiting www.musicfuneralservices.com. The Tuggle family is being cared for by the compassionate and caring staff of Music Funeral Services of Valdosta.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.