Mary Maxine Tuggle, 78, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Orchard @ Stone Creek after a lengthy illness. Mary was born on January 13, 1942, to the late James and Mable Osborne in Russell County, Virginia. She was a long time member of Fellowship Chapel Church in Bristol, Va., and loved going to church and serving her Lord. Mary enjoyed being with family and friends, playing the organ and listening to music. Before retiring, she worked in the banking industry as the Director of human resources for Dominion Bank and First Union. Survivors include husband of 60 years, David Tuggle of Valdosta; daughter, Beth (Seth) Rountree of Valdosta; brother, Robert (Margaret) Osborne of Marion, Va.; grandson, Harrison Waller of Valdosta; granddaughter, Sara Beth Rountree of Valdosta; sister-in-law and special friend, June Fields of Bristol, Va., along with several nieces and nephews. As per the family's wishes, a private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Music Funeral Services and a formal memorial service for Mary will be held at Bristol Fellowship Chapel at a later date. Messages of sympathy may be express to the family by visiting www.musicfuneralservices.com. The Tuggle family is being cared for by the compassionate and caring staff of Music Funeral Services of Valdosta.

