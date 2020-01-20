Tucker, Susie Crewey

MARION, Va. Susie Crewey Tucker, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her home in Marion, Va. Susie was born in Smyth County on April 13, 1929, to the late John Thomas Crewey and Sarah Fields Crewey. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Tucker; siblings, Virginia "Jenny" Farmer, Cora Carter, William Crewey, Mary Christine Harris, Myrtle Call, Nellie Clark, Irene Crewey, Edward Crewey, and Evelyn Johnson; nephews, Ed Call and Johnny Call; and niece, Virginia Williams. Susie worked for 46 years at Harwood in Marion. She enjoyed spending her time sewing and in her garden. She was devoted to helping people and her family. She especially loved all flowers. She is survived by several nieces and nephews to include Juanita Pickle and husband, Don, David Call, Sharon Husketh, and Barbara Steele; as well as many cousins and other loving family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Tucker Family.
