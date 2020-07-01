Shirley Ringley Trivett, age 81, of Bristol, Va., went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July, 1 2020. She was born April 14, 1939 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Stuart and Estella Ringley. She lived in Bristol for the past 25 years and was a member of Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gladys Ringley Sullins and her son, David Leland Trivett. Shirley married her husband and best friend, Roscoe Trivett, June of 1953. They just celebrated their 67th year of marriage. They literally grew up together. They faced many challenges and rose to every occasion with strength and bright smiles. She was a loving wife and mother. Her greatest joys were to be with her family. Shirley and Roscoe traveled, camped, hiked, enjoyed their motorhome, and motorcycle all over the USA and around the world. They had countless friends and never met strangers. She was an active member of the Bristol Breast Cancer Group for 15 years. She encouraged all to stay strong and fight their battle. She is survived by her husband, Roscoe Trivett; daughter, Carol Trivett Gillespie, Tyrone, Ga; sons, Rick Trivett (Phyllis), Clarkesville, Ga; and Steve Trivett, Fayetteville, Ga; grandchildren, Evan Trivett (Katie), Terri Gillespie Bobbit (Kyle), Jessi Trivett, Grace Trivett Westmoreland (Matthew), Austin Trivett (Jenine), Zack Trivett; and six great-grandchildren with one more on the way; niece, Tonya Mitchem (Michael); and her dear friends, Sandie Seymour and Steve Davis. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Phil Whittaker officiating. Special music will be provided by dearest friend, Steve Davis. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
