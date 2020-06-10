Trivett, Jimmy Dale

Jimmy Dale Trivett, age 69, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 17, 1950, in Banner Elk, N.C., a son of the late Clarence Dale and Lexie Vines Trivett, and he lived most of his life in the Sullivan County area. He was retired from Raytheon where he worked as a machinist, and he was a member of Mt. Holston Baptist Church. He was a member of the AMA, and valued riding motor cycles as a sport. Surviving include his sons, Brian Trivett (Christina), and Barry Trivett; sisters, Carol Bullock (Steve), and Vicky Keen (Phil); brother, Jeffrey Trivett; three grandchildren, Caleb Trivett, Dallas Birchfield, and Chloe Trivett; several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette and Henry Milliard officiating. The entombment will follow in the Glenwood Mausoleum. There will be no public visitation. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Trivett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
