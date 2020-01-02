Fred Donald Trivett, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 19, 1936 in Bristol, Va., the youngest of thirteen children to the late Thomas Oscar and Cordelia Wilson Trivett. Fred was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Survivors include his special love, Dorothy Lou Cox; daughters, Valerie Stewart and husband, Calvin, Susan Davis, Cindy Stewart and husband, Sanders, Lori Wassom and husband, Robbie, Michelle Gant and Amy L. Fuller; son, Mark Trivett; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. At Fred's request his body is to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Gary Barnett officiating. Burial will be private Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
