Brenda Carol Trivett, 73, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at her home in Damascus, Virginia, following an extended illness. She was born in Abingdon, Va., on March 8, 1946, a daughter of the late Henry Clifton and Josie Gilland Slagle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Jo Ella Miller; three sisters, Phyllis, Barbara and Rita Kay; and five brothers, Bobby, Ronnie, Billy Joe, Larry and Darryl. Brenda was a resident of Damascus for several years. She was a seamstress with Bristol Lingerie for several years. She loved spending time with family and friends. She loved to play Bingo and was of the Baptist faith. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Willie Trivett; one daughter, Teresa Winters of Memphis, Tenn.; one son, Calvin Miller and wife, Vickie, of Kingsport, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Ronnie Phillips Jr., Robert Horne III and Kaitlyn Miller; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to Michelle "Sluggo" Widener, Rebecca Easterly and Liz Stamper for all the love and care shown to Brenda during her illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in the Riverview Chapel - Garrett Funeral Home, Damascus, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in the Riverview Chapel - Garrett Funeral Home, with Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. Committal Services and interment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be Joe McNeil, Josh Riggs, Ricky Wright, Robert Horne, Ronnie Phillips and Aaron Stamper. Honorary pallbearers will be Brack Stamper and Kayd Swift. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m., Wednesday. Friends and family may also call at the home anytime, 32055 Government Road, Damascus, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Trivett and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236. Ph.# (276) 475-3631.