Brenda Carol Trivett, 73, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at her home in Damascus, Virginia, following an extended illness. She was born in Abingdon, Va. on March 8, 1946, a daughter of the late Henry Clifton and Josie Gilland Slagle. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in the Riverview Chapel - Garrett Funeral Home, Damascus, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in the Riverview Chapel - Garrett Funeral Home, with Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. Committal services and interment will be conducted at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be Joe McNeil, Josh Riggs, Ricky Wright, Robert Horne, Ronnie Phillips, and Aaron Stamper. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brack Stamper and Kayd Swift. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m., Wednesday. Friends and family may also call at the home anytime, 32055 Government Road, Damascus, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Trivett and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, Ph.# (276) 475-3631.