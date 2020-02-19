BRISTOL, Va. Betty L. Trivett age 77, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Betty was born in Chilhowie, Va., to the late Robert and Doshie Blevins Crouse. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Crouse and Buford Crouse; and granddaughter, Jessica McClellan. Betty worked for Gordon Garment Company for 30+ years. She was a member at Community Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing at home in her spare time, and most of all, she loved life. She is survived by her husband, Henry L. Trivett Jr. of Bristol; daughter, Sandra Shupe and husband, Dan, of Abingdon; grandchildren, Shelly McClellan and Arron McClellan and wife, Kelsey; brothers, Paul Crouse and wife, Judy, of Marion, Harold Crouse and wife, Brenda, of Chilhowie, Larry Crouse of Sugar Grove, Ed Crouse of Bristol, and Robert Crouse Jr. and wife, Sarah, of Gaines, Pa.; sisters, Nancy McCallister of Marion, Joann Sproles of Bristol, Bonnie Sue Hinchey of Bristol, and Lila Brooks and husband, Ron, of Marion; half brothers Ray, Jack, & Bud Crouse; sister-in-law, Dee Crouse; stepchildren, Jeffrey and Tammy; two step grandchildren, one step great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Todd Crusenberry officiating. Interment will follow at the Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Trivett family.
Service information
12:30PM-2:00PM
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
2:00PM
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
3:00PM
Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Washington County Sheriff's Office investigating body found along Campground Road
-
Guest View: Will we learn from the Cabela’s closing?
-
BRIEFS: Richlands gridiron boss Greg Mance linked to head-coaching job in South Carolina
-
Bristol Tennessee school director's credentials in question
-
UPDATE: Man in police custody after threatening to jump off roof in downtown Bristol
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com