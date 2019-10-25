Alfred D. Trivett went home to be with his Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Dominion Senior Living Center in Bristol, Tenn. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Trivett was preceded in death by his parents, James and Minnie Trivett; brothers, James Leon, Wayne, Bill, Richard A. and Harold Trivett; sisters, Doris A. Jones and Laura Mae Trivett; and his son, Kevin Trivett. He is survived by his sisters, Joan Jones, Peggy Farmer and Marie Peltier; grandsons, Nathan Trivett and Justin Trivett (Megan); great-grandson, Lane; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Trivett and his loving companion, Patsy Adams and her family that loved him dearly. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, TN 37617, a service will follow with Pastor Bob Robinson officiating. Mr. Trivett will be laid to rest with full Military Rites by the American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 Honor Guard in the East Tennessee Cemetery Garden of Devotion. The family would like to thank Dominion Senior Living Center and Avalon Hospice for the love and care shown to Alfred and his family. In lieu of flowers. the family requests that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in honor of Mr. Trivett. East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Alfred D. Trivett.

