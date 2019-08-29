Mary Amelia Trinkle Eaton, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 31, 1938, the daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude Nave Trinkle. She lived all of her life in the Bristol area and was a lifelong member of Bethel View Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Carl Eaton Sr., sisters, Katherine Troxel and Shirley Stambaugh; and brothers, Edward Trinkle, Hubert Trinkle, Eldridge Trinkle, and David Trinkle. Survivors include her children, William "Bubbie" Eaton, Herbert Eaton Jr. and wife, Barbara, Darrell Eaton, Judy Bryson and husband, Gene, and Kathy Bebber and husband, Garry; sisters, Nancy Worley, and Betty Grindstaff and husband, Henry; one brother, Donald Trinkle, 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Herbert Peak officiating. The burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Weaver Cemetery off of Weaver Pike. Pallbearers will be her beloved grandsons. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:15 p.m. prior to the 7:30 p.m. service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Barter Theatre reports $500K shortfall
-
John Battle High School cheerleading coach faces embezzlement charges
-
Abingdon zoning official says 'no' to request on courthouse
-
Comfort food on the menu at Gingerbread Cooking and Catering
-
Officials: Owner had right to demolish Grand Guitar building despite historic designation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…