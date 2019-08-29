Mary Amelia Trinkle Eaton, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 31, 1938, the daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude Nave Trinkle. She lived all of her life in the Bristol area and was a lifelong member of Bethel View Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Carl Eaton Sr., sisters, Katherine Troxel and Shirley Stambaugh; and brothers, Edward Trinkle, Hubert Trinkle, Eldridge Trinkle, and David Trinkle. Survivors include her children, William "Bubbie" Eaton, Herbert Eaton Jr. and wife, Barbara, Darrell Eaton, Judy Bryson and husband, Gene, and Kathy Bebber and husband, Garry; sisters, Nancy Worley, and Betty Grindstaff and husband, Henry; one brother, Donald Trinkle, 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Herbert Peak officiating. The burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Weaver Cemetery off of Weaver Pike. Pallbearers will be her beloved grandsons. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:15 p.m. prior to the 7:30 p.m. service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

