Mary Amelia Trinkle Eaton, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Weaver Cemetery off of Weaver Pike. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

