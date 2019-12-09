Michael "Mike" L. Trent, 75, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Damascus, Va. on January 2, 1944, a son of the late Elmer and Pauline Trent. He had lived in North Carolina for several years before moving back to Damascus, Va. in 1978. Mike had lived in Johnson City, Tenn. for the past four years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. He enjoyed talking about history, working in the yard, and spending time with his dogs. Mike is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Rita Campbell Trent; four children, Bucky Slagle and his wife, Amiee, Donnie Slagle and his wife, Lori, Wendy Garrison and her husband, Steve, and Matt Trent and his wife, Connie; six grandchildren, Kristen, Aliee, Cassie, Emilee, Luke, and Colt; one great- grandson, Cameron; and a special friend, Fred Ragsdale. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Bruce Higinbothom and his staff for all their care over the years. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Garrett Funeral Home. A celebration graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. with the U.S. Navy and Highlands Veterans Honor Guard conducting military graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Penny F. Garrett Sarcoma Foundation, P.O. Box 832, Damascus, VA 24236. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Trent and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.

