MEADOWVIEW, Va. Eddie Dean Trent, 71, of Meadowview, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 8, 1948, in Washington County, Va., to the late Earl and Elruth Widner Trent. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Tommy Trent. Eddie was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from McBee Systems. He was a member of High Point Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Shirley G. Trent; two sons, Jimmy Dean Trent and wife, Jessica, of Meadowview, Va., and Tommy Allen Trent and wife, Kristy, of Bristol, Va.; three grandchildren, Morgan Trent, Hunter Trent and Brady Trent; and two brothers, Harold Trent and Ricky Trent. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at High Point Baptist Church, 18255 Limestone Dr., Meadowview, VA 24361. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the church with Pastor Robby Coggins officiating. Interment with military honors by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard Honors Team will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Russell Trent, James Smith, Dale Surber, Keith Bazyk, Robert Blevins and Randy Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Copenhaver, Norman Johnson, Melvin Ritchie and Jimmy Clark. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Trent.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... RUSSELL COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF BRISTOL IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 500 AM EST FRIDAY. * AT 504 PM EST, FLOODING CONTINUED ACROSS THE AREA. LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED THAT ROADS CONTINUE TO BE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. WATER WILL BE SLOW TO RECEDE IN MANY LOCATIONS, AND FLOODING WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PROBLEM TONIGHT. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BRISTOL VA, ABINGDON, LEBANON, CLEVELAND VA, GLADE SPRING, HONAKER, ST. PAUL, DAMASCUS, EMORY-MEADOW VIEW AND ROSEDALE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&