Doyle Orland Trent, 87, of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Asbury Place of Kingsport, Baysmont. Doyle was born on April 28, 1932 to the late William and Bobbie Shaw Trent in Hawkins County, Tennessee. Doyle served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict in the United States Navy. He thoroughly enjoyed drawing and gardening, especially raising his favorite, Zinnias. He retired after several years of service from Raytheon in Bristol, Tennessee. Doyle was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Along with his parents, Doyle was preceded in death by his brother, Guy Trent; and sisters, Violet Coward and Pat Russell. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Cora Horner Trent; daughter, Jamie Byington and husband, Jimmy; daughter, Kelly Biggerstaff and husband, David; grandchildren, Joshua Biggerstaff, Lucas Biggerstaff, Ethan Byington, and Emma Byington; sister, Mary Ruth Ferrell and husband, Waymon; brother, Larry Trent and wife, Carol; sister-in-law, Imogene Trent; along with one niece and several nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Gary Gerhardt and Dr. Clay Austin officiating. A military graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tennessee on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Doyle's grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in Doyle's memory. The family would like to express a special thank you to Avalon Hospice for their love and care of Doyle. To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Trent Family.