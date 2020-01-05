Doyle Orland Trent, 87, of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Asbury Place of Kingsport, Baysmont. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Gary Gerhardt and Dr. Clay Austin officiating. A military graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tennessee, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Doyle's grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
