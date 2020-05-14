Trent, David Logan

GLADE SPRING, Va. David Logan Trent, 19, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Services at this time are incomplete. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA. is honored to serve the family of Mr. Trent.

