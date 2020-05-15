GLADE SPRING, Va. David Logan Trent, 19, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born on November 21, 2000. He was happiest when he was fishing, hunting or on the baseball field. He was a friend to all and loved by so many. He will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends and the whole Cavalier community. Rest in peace Logan until we meet again. The family will hold a private graveside service for Logan at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Rush Creek Cemetery with Pastor Gary Ritchie officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the Trent family.
