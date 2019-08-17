MEADOWVIEW, Va. Mr. Hai Q. Tran, age 59, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife, Barbara and daughters, Becky Coley and Amy Tran after a courageous battle against cancer on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Mr. Tran moved to the United States in 1980, after a lengthy journey from Vietnam. He was an employee of Bristol Products for over 30 years and attended Trigg Street Chruch of God. Mr. Tran was preceded in death by his parents, Dong and Tinh Tran; loving sister, Van; and granddaughter, Avery Grace Coley. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Tran; daughters, Becky Coley and son-in-law, Eric Coley, and Amy Tran and son-in-law, Jeffrey Burner; grandchildren, Tristan and Ocie; brothers, Jap, Nam, and Khanh Tran; sisters, Ha, Hung, and Lien Tran; special family friend, Hung Long; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Family and friends are welcome to visit with the family at Trigg St. Church of God, 333 Trigg Street, Abingdon, Va., at 6 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. officiated by Pastor Steve Vaughan. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Johnston Memorial Hospital, Bristol Regional Medical Center, and Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia for the loving care provided to Hai. The family of Hai Q. Tran is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

