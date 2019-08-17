MEADOWVIEW, Va. Mr. Hai Q. Tran, age 59, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife, Barbara and daughters, Becky Coley and Amy Tran after a courageous battle against cancer on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Mr. Tran moved to the United States in 1980, after a lengthy journey from Vietnam. He was an employee of Bristol Products for over 30 years and attended Trigg Street Chruch of God. Mr. Tran was preceded in death by his parents, Dong and Tinh Tran; loving sister, Van; and granddaughter, Avery Grace Coley. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Tran; daughters, Becky Coley and son-in-law, Eric Coley, and Amy Tran and son-in-law, Jeffrey Burner; grandchildren, Tristan and Ocie; brothers, Jap, Nam, and Khanh Tran; sisters, Ha, Hung, and Lien Tran; special family friend, Hung Long; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Family and friends are welcome to visit with the family at Trigg St. Church of God, 333 Trigg Street, Abingdon, Va., at 6 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. officiated by Pastor Steve Vaughan. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Johnston Memorial Hospital, Bristol Regional Medical Center, and Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia for the loving care provided to Hai. The family of Hai Q. Tran is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
John Battle basketball coach Jon Odum succumbs to cancer at the age of 39
-
Jon Odum was the face of John Battle basketball
-
Bristol, Tennessee, owns 298 properties, some unused for years
-
Odum, Coach Jon "Big O"
-
Everyone safe on jet carrying Earnhardt family that crashed in Elizabethton, according to JR Motorsports
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389