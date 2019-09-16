Elizabeth "Mickey" C. Trainham Elizabeth C. "Mickey" Trainham, age 95, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The graveside service for Mickey Trainham will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Glenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Overton officiating. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the Cambridge House for their loving support, care, and prayers. In lieu of flowers memorials donations may be made to Central Christian Church, 424 Melrose St., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.