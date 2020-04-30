Trail, James "Tim" Timothy

LEBANON, Va. James "Tim" Timothy Trail, 46, went to be with the Lord, Friday, April 24, 2020. Born November 23, 1973, he was of the Baptist faith. He had been employed by the Cleco Corporation with over 12 years of service. Tim always had a heart of gold. He loved his trucks, Hokies, Atlanta Braves, Cowboys, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James R. and Alberta Matheny Trail; maternal grandparents, Calvin and Pauline Catron Bush. He is survived by his companion, Rena Gilbert; parents, Jim and Darlene Trail; son, Brayden Trail; daughter, Kara Bayens; brothers: Joe Trail; Mike Trail & wife Tiffani; Jon Trail & wife Kelsey; nephews: Billy Couch; Andrew Couch; Wyatt Trail; Lincoln James Trail; Special friend: Mike Gilbert. Private funeral services for James "Tim" Trail were conducted Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Rick Smith and the Rev. Luther Roberts officiating. Burial followed in Ketron Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Joe Trail, Mike Trail, Greg Wise, Joey Hawkins, Greg Musick, Dave Bush, Jon Trail, Dan Bush, Nick Bush. Honorary Pallbearers were Daniel McGlothlin, J.L. Lee and co-workers of Cleco Corporation. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Trail family. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of James Timothy Trail, please visit our Tribute Store.

