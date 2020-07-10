BRISTOL, Va. Wilma Jean Townsend, 71, of the Smith Creek community, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Abingdon Health & Rehab. She was born on April 29, 1949, in Washington County, Va., to the late Ernie Williams Sr. and Mavis Gill Williams. In addition to her parents, she also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Townsend. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include two children, Melody Baldwin (Randy) of Meadowview, and Felicia Hearl of Abingdon; one brother, Ernie Williams Jr. of Bristol, Va.; one sister, Linda Wright (Larry) of Bristol, Va.; two grandchildren, Lisa Kay Baldwin (Jackie) of Abingdon, and Ricky Mabe Jr. of Bristol, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Maya and Keara Justice; one uncle, Max Gill, and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their thanks to Dr. Davis and staff at JMH Cancer Center and also to Abingdon Health & Rehab. Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m., Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., in the chapel with Pastor Larry "P.T." Glover officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Sheriff Blake Andis, Rex Miller, Rick Widener, Greg Williams and Ricky Mabe Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Townsend.

