Juanita Tignor Townsend, age 87, of Bristol, Va., went home to be with Jesus and those that passed before her on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Ballad Hospice House. She was born June 14, 1932, to the late Robert William Tignor and Eliza Jane Wise Tignor. In addition to her parents, Juanita was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roy Cleveland Townsend; daughter, Teresa Michelle Childress; sister, Dorothy Kestner; and two brothers, Acie Tignor and Delmar Tignor. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She is survived by her son, Dawson Townsend and wife, Peggy, of Bristol, Va.; son-in-law, Ken Childress; brother, Earl Tignor and wife, Temple; half-sister, Jane Musick; and sister-in-law, Frances Tignor. She is also survived by special grandchildren, Melissa Horton and husband, DeWayne, Anthony Townsend and wife, Candace, and Logan Childress and wife, Melissa; as well as great-grandchildren, Austin and Kendra Townsend and Caitlyn and Ryan Horton; several nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Bonnie Harper and Shirley Neeley. Per Juanita's request, a private cryptside service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Chaplain David Scott and Pastor Mark Hill officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ballad Hospice House, 280 Steeles Rd., Bristol, TN 37620, or Soup for the Soul Ministry, c/o Calvary Bible Church, 19872 Benhams Rd., Bristol, VA 24202.