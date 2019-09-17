SALTVILLE, Va. William James Totten, age 80, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. William enjoyed gardening and being with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Laura Totten; and three brothers, Ernest, Howard and Joseph Totten. He is survived by four brothers, Sylvester Totten and wife, Margaret, of Marion, Stanley Totten of Saltville, Ralph Totten and wife, Terecia, of Saltville, and Charles Totten of Abingdon; two sisters, Stella Brown and husband, Harold, of Richmond, and Brenda Blakey of Saltville; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Wade Kestner officiating. Burial will follow in the Ridgedale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va., is honored to be serving the William James Totten family.