MARION, Va. Susan Alice Totten, age 58, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born September 22, 1961, in Abingdon, Va. to the late Glenn Widener and the late Alice Johnson Widener Frazier. Susan graduated with honors from Virginia Highlands Community College and worked in business management. She loved her entire family but, especially her grandchildren and her cats. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Martin Widener and her former husband, Jessee Totten. Susan is survived by her daughter, Jessica Price of Chilhowie, Va.; grandchildren, Dakota Price and Stephenie Price both of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Sharon W. Echols and husband, Ronnie, of Marion, Va.; special sisters-in-law, Patty Dillman and Becky Armstrong, both of Marion, Va. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Steve Hutton officiating. Pallbearers will be Robert Nipper, David Nipper, Anthony Nipper, Chris Blevins, Stephen Price and Charles Cornett. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. The family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Susan Alice Totten is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.