Philip Arthur Topa, 82, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Saturday morning, November 30, 2019, surrounded by his immediate family at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Born on November 24, 1937, in Keene, N.H., he was the son of Hilda and Joseph Topa. Phil was preceded in death by his second wife, Nancy Topa (Zumhagen) and is survived by her daughters, Jean-Anne Strotman of Sicily, Italy, and Joy Tinsen of Clio, Calif. Phil is survived by three children from his first wife, Barbara Topa (Clay): daughter, Heidi Thibault of Keene, N.H.; daughter, Kimberly Bunszel of Westmoreland, N.H.; and son, Travis Topa of Eagle Rock, Calif. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Tyler Thibault, Celeste Thibault, Emily Bunszel, and Lydia Bunszel; as well as step-grandchild, Dakoda Rose Strotman-Block; and great granddaughter, Riata Rose Block. The family would graciously like to thank all the medical staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center for their loving, attentive care of Phil during his last days. They also want to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all of Phil and Nancy's extended Virginia family for all their support, comfort, and Southern hospitality. A memorial and celebration of life will be planned for spring 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Phil's memory to: Farris Funeral Home for final funeral arrangements, Byars-Cobbs Lebanon United Methodist Church, Glade Spring Presbyterian Church or to your local artisans group including quilting, carving, and theatre. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Philip Arthur Topa is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).