Janice Anne Toon, age 72, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 20, 1946, in Abingdon, Va., a daughter of the late Paul and Eileen Johnson Toon. Janice lived most of her life in the Bristol area and sold Avon for over 30 years. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Janice loved the Lord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Toon. She is survived by her sister, Debby Musselwhite and husband, Joe; nephews, Joshua Toon and Hagins Cauthen; great nephew, Berrett Toon; and special nana, Carol Smith. The interment will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Cambridge House for all their loving care. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

