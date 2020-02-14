Arlee Jackson Tolliver, age 83, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born to the late Blaine Tolliver and Ruth Ashley Tolliver in Green Cove, Va. Arlee worked for Paul Brothers Oldsmobile and Food City in Abingdon. He attended Pilgrim Baptist Church and was a member of the Crusin' Classic Car Club. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Arlee was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Richardson and Stella Dalton. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Tolliver; daughter, Lisa Payne and husband, Thaddeus, of Bowie, Md.; son, Jeffrey Tolliver of Glenburnie, Md.; daughter, Tricia Tolliver of Abingdon, Va.; four grandchildren, India, Courtney, Hailey, and Carrie; two brothers-in-law, James Richardson and Frank Dalton; and host of additional family members and friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 16438 Pilgrim Ln., Abingdon, VA 24210, with Pastor Doug Findley officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 until 7 p.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church in Arlee's honor. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Arlee Jackson Tolliver is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Service information
7:00PM
16438 Pilgrim Lane
Abingdon, VA 24211
6:00PM-7:00PM
16438 Pilgrim Lane
Abingdon, VA 24211
