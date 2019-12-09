Tolbert, Judy Paulette

Judy Paulette Tolbert, age 70, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born October 11, 1949, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Paul and Violet Thomas Carroll. Judy was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from Bristol Products. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Tolbert. Survivors include her son, Billy Brown; sisters, Martha "Jane" Hale and husband, Ronnie, Angila Puckett; grandson, Ryan Brown; brother, Morgan McCracken; and special friend, John Vaughn. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Shipley Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.