Judy Paulette Tolbert, age 70, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Shipley Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

