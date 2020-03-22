Winona M. Tipton, 92, died peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the company of her family. She was born on September 6, 1927 in Atlanta, Georgia to James Lovett McCord and Ethel Counts McCord, Nona (as her family and friends knew her), and spent the majority of her life in Bristol. Her life's work was raising her family and enriching the lives of others. Married for nearly 45 years to Harold Tipton, Nona had five children, Lynn DeVault (Glo) and Jim DeVault (Jennifer) from her first marriage to JC DeVault; Dave Tipton, Pam Tipton (David), and Mike Tipton; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Daniel DeVault, Sam DeVault, Tyler Tipton (Rebekah and TJ) and Matthew Tipton (Ashley and Lily Grace); and three siblings, Virginia "Gingy" Barker (Jim), Jim McCord (Daphne), Daphne Nicar (Howard "Zeke"). She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; son, Mike; brother, Jim; and both brothers-in-law. A life-long member of State Street United Methodist Church, Nona served in a number of capacities throughout her lifetime in ministry to others, through music in the choir (for more than 60 years) and in bell choir; teaching Sunday School to children and adults; preparing and delivering meals to shut-ins and grieving families; leading and/or serving the prayer chain; supervising youth activities when her children were active youth group members; supporting worship through Altar Guild; attending and leading study for the women's circle study group; and serving as a member of the Women's Society of Christian Services (WSCS). Nona engaged others in the community through her work with the League of Women Voters and the Junior League, for which she remained an active sustaining member for many years. She furthered knowledge sharing and historic preservation through the 1900 Literary Club, the Bristol Music Club and the Bristol Historical Society. For each of these, she was responsible on a rotating basis for preparing and delivering programs, hosting meetings, and organizing the work of the organization. During her children's grade-school years, Nona served on the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) as a member-at-large for more than 15 years, on executive committee for several years, with a two-year term as president. She actively participated in both Athletic Boosters and Band Boosters for Tennessee High School, the parents group working in support of student athletes and musicians, serving as co-chair of fundraising for each. Nona also partnered with her husband Harold in service to Habitat for Humanity for many years. While Harold donated construction-related services, Nona served on and chaired the family selection and welcoming committee. The committee reviewed all applications, conducted home visits prior to selection, supervised the equity work of each family in constructing their home, and assisted in gathering donated or purchased items to furnish the homes. As a musician and patron of the arts, Nona ensured her children had exposure to theater, music, ballet and art from an early age. She was known for her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, and she and Harold created a home that generously welcomed others. A frequent gathering spot for neighborhood kick-ball, pick-up football, THS club gatherings, cookouts, cocktail parties, and post-New Year's breakfasts, generations called the Tipton household their second home. Her tea punch and pimento cheese recipes were legendary! A memorial service to celebrate Nona's life will be planned at State Street United Methodist Church once the uncertainty surrounding the virus has subsided. For those wishing to honor Nona's life, memorial contributions may be made to State Street United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 300 W. Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201; Humane Society of TN, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37950; Healing Hands of Bristol, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620; or Holly Help Spay/Neuter Fund, 14 6th Street, Bristol, TN 37620. The family extends deep gratitude and love to Mom's beloved caregivers Javette Alford, Rachael Baber, and Lorie Richmond, and to neighbors Isabelle and Dick Ladd. You created an environment for Mother to be well-cared-for. Thank you. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Tipton and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Eight Northeast Tennessee men charged in human trafficking investigation
-
COVID-19 temporarily impacts retailers at The Pinnacle
-
Two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lee County, Va.
-
BTCS emails: Tudor asked for raise before taking interim position
-
Washington County, Va., man willing to go to jail over dogs’ barking
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389