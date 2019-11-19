Tinker, Nila Ruth Fletcher

Nila Ruth Fletcher Tinker, 89, Piney Flats, died on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her residence, following an extended illness. Ruth was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene S. Tinker, in 2006, and a sister, Phyllis White. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Fletcher; brother, William C. Fletcher and wife, Jane, of Johnson City; sister, Shelby Medearis of Johnson City; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Peggy Grubb, the Avalon Hospice team, especially Kelsey and Lisa, for the excellent care. The Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with the Rev. Estel Williams, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. in the East Parlor of the funeral home. In-lieu-of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Edgefield United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 745 Pickens Bridge Rd., Piney Flats, TN 37686. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is serving the Fletcher Tinker family. (928-6111)