Tiller, Ruby Jerlene Childress

Ruby Jerlene Childress Tiller, age 81, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born October 11, 1938 in Rowe, Va., a daughter of the late George and Ora Belle Lewis Sanders. Jerlene lived most of her life in Bee, Va. before moving to the Tri-Cities in 2015. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Childress and Glennie Tiller; and son, Barry Wayne Childress. Survivors include her children, Teresa Childress, Timothy Childress and wife, Linda, Randy Childress, Brian Childress and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Matthew Childress, Daniel Childress and wife, Serena, John Robert Childress, Patrick Childress, and Hannah Childress; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Mason and Nolan; and siblings, Nancy Hodge, Agnes Boyd and Jim Sanders. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Garnell Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
