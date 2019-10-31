Ruby Holladay Tiller completed this life at her home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She and her twin sister, Ruth, were born on December 17, 1925 on the family farm in Adair County, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Douglas and Bessie Young Holladay; husband, Dr. Vincent Tiller Sr.; son, William Holladay Tiller; brothers and spouses, Guy Holladay (Marjorie), Joe Holladay (Marie), and Dr. James Holladay (Claudette); sisters and spouses, Corinne Turner (Roland), Mary Hendricks (Ray), Ruth Wibking (Dr. Ken), and Alleyne Danhauer (Ed); brother-in-law, Charles Harris; three nephews; and two nieces. Ruby was always proud to be a farm girl from Kentucky. She was a homemaker and actively supported the activities of her sons and grandchildren in any of their endeavors. She was active in Garden Club, Child Study Club, and PTA. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bristol since moving to Bristol in 1952. She always supported the underdog. She is survived by son, Dr. Vincent Tiller Jr.; daughters-in-law, Carolyn Tiller and LeAnn Tiller; grandchildren and spouses, Charlie Tiller (Lesley), Geoffrey Tiller, and Amanda Tiller (Mollie Roth); sister, Mae Harris; twelve nieces; and sixteen nephews. The family conveys a special thanks to her caregivers Betty Gross and Ella Hutchinson. The family is also very grateful to Amedisys Hospice, especially Logan Canter. A graveside service will take place at Glenwood Cemetery on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Ruby Tiller to Handbags for Hounds, 206 Piercy Street, Blountville, TN 37617. Handbags for Hounds is a nonprofit organization that saves the lives of shelter animals in Sullivan County. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Tiller and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.