Tiller, Ruby Holladay

Ruby Holladay Tiller completed this life at her home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A graveside service will take place at Glenwood Cemetery on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Ruby Tiller to Handbags for Hounds, 206 Piercy Street, Blountville, TN 37617. Handbags for Hounds is a nonprofit organization that saves the lives of shelter animals in Sullivan County. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Tiller and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

