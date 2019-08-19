Frank Tilden, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Central Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends until 4 p.m. after the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA, 24201 or Ballad Hospice House, 1 Medical Park Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Tilden.
