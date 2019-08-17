Frank W. Tilden, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Ballad Bristol Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, in Central Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends until 4 p.m. after the service in Fellowship Hall. The full obituary will follow in the Sunday's edition of the Bristol Herald Courier. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn. (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Tilden

