LEBANON, Va. Joann Tignor, age 74, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1945, the daughter of the late Anderson "Sam" and Hazel M. Tignor of Lebanon, Va. Funeral services for Joann Tignor will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Randy Williams and the Rev. Donald Barton officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Ketron Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Timmy Alderson, Tyler Alderson, Peyton Warner, Connor Barton, Caleb Alderson and Seth Alderson. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Tignor family.
