George Lee Thompson, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Christian Care Center of Bristol. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Andy Sweeney officiating. A walkthrough visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be private at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Shaw Air Force Base Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of USAF Thompson, MSgt. George Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.