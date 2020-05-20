George Lee Thompson, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Christian Care Center of Bristol. He was born on May 12, 1928, in Tazewell, Va., a son of the late Floyd Lee and Mary Grace Lester Thompson, and he lived in the Bristol area since 1969. George was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he spent 23 years before retiring in 1969 as Master Sergeant. During his military career he received the Air Force Commendation Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, World War II Victory Medal, and American Defenses Medals. He served two tours of duty in Alaska and a tour in Germany. After retiring from the Air Force he spent time working in the auto parts business. He worked for Dan Plank Motors, Advance Auto Parts, and Auto Zone where he retired. He had a good sense of humor and loved talking to his friends, family and customers. He was a member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church for 30 years and currently a member of Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Margaret Snavely; and brother, Kenneth Thompson. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Bessie Alice Belcher Thompson; son, Robert Wayne Thompson and wife, Leslie; daughter, Deborah Kay Parks Roberts; grandchildren, Kayla Tennant and husband, Michael, Rachel Thompson, Bradley Parks, and Hunter Roberts; step grandchildren, Jesse Bowman, Zach Bowman, Ally Hyder and husband, Brett; and step great-grandchildren, Adelaide and Theodore Hyder; sisters, Betty Louise Hahn; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Andy Sweeney officiating. A walkthrough visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be private at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Shaw Air Force Base Honor Guard. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Christian Care Center staff and Dr. Bolick and Ballad Health Hospice Service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church, Building Fund, 104 Cypress Street, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
