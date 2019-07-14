MARION, Va. Rhonda Gay Widener Thompson, age 64, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion. Rhonda was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Robert Widener and Mary Privett Widener and was preceded in death by her daughter Pam Howard; her granddaughter Natasha Gross Collins; and her sister, Shirley Widener Blevins. She attended the Lowman Valley Church and was the assistant manager of the Deli at Ingles. She also worked at Lee industries for several years. Rhonda was a very happy person who never met a stranger and enjoyed yard sales. Survivors include her husband, Jessie Thompson; her children, Angela Renea Olinger of Gate City, Rudy Lee Weddle of Marion, Katherine Meek of Marion; sister, Margaret Widener Delp of Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Preston Lee Weddle, Tonya Howard; and great-grandchild Skyler Howard. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Michael Hopkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Thompson family.