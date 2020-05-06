Thompson, III, William Scott "Scotty"

Scotty Thompson entered into his eternal rest on April 15, 2020, from Palm Bay, Fla. He was born in Abingdon, Va., on May 3, 1948, to Wm. S. "Scotty" Thompson Jr. and Anne Lee Basham Thompson. He is survived by his sister, Suzanne Thompson of Bristol, Tenn.; his aunt, Roberta "Bobbie" Basham of Bristol, Tenn.; special friends, Michael, Tommy, Kelly, Austin and Josh Wallace, of Palm Bay, and Fellsmere, Fla., and Renzo Nastasi of Winter Park, Fla., along with several cousins. Scotty was raised in Bristol, Tenn., a 1967 graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School. He is a U.S. Navy Veteran who served from 1969 to 1974 as an Electronics Technician with the rank of PO2. He was stationed in Milwaukee, Wisc., Norfolk, Va., New London Conn., and Kagnew Station in Asmara, Ethiopia during his time in service. In civilian life he worked for several communication companies including among others Harris Corp and Documation, Inc both of Melbourne, Fla. He worked extensively overseas in several locations in Africa, Saudi Arabia and his last job in Doha, Qatar. Scotty enjoyed fishing, running his airboat, playing guitar and singing, riding his motorcycle, talking on his short wave radio, cooking and watching his favorite John Wayne movies. He lived a full life and had a life full of adventures. As per his wishes, after a BBQ lunch given in his honor by his friends, interment will be held at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fla. Arrangements and cremation are being handled by Buggs Funeral Home in Melbourne, Fla.
