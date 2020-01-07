Mr. Earl Gene Thompson, age 93, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home. Born on June 22, 1926, in Russell County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Rice Richard "R.R." and Gertie Wilson Thompson. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a 1944 graduate of Honaker High School. He was a devoted, longtime member of Bethany Baptist Church. He had owned and operated T & T Butcher Shop and had been a school bus driver for Russell County School System for twenty-five years. Earl had a strong work ethic and enjoyed farming. He loved Bluegrass Gospel music and collecting coins, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 1/2 years, Imogene Stinson Thompson; one daughter, Brenda Thompson; three brothers, Kyle Thompson, Rice Richard Thompson Jr., and Glen Thompson; and three sisters, Eula Gay Cox, Daisy B. Fletcher, and Maxine Taylor. In his generation, he was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Survivors include one daughter, Linda Eaton and husband, Chuck, of Blacksburg; two grandsons, Charles Fredrick Eaton III and wife, Alicia and Clint Thompson Eaton and friend, Alexandra Reese; special nephews, Gary Stinson and wife, Judy, of Lebanon, Larry Stinson and wife, Trish and Daryl Taylor, all of Honaker; special niece, Carolyn Puckett and husband, Tony, of Honaker; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Vandyke and husband, Bill, and Wanda Fletcher and husband, Doug; brother-in-law, Wayne Taylor; special friends, Freddy and Betty Puckett, and the Garland Street family; several additional loving nieces and nephews and a host of friends also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Vonley Pruitt and the Rev. Larry Stinson officiating. Interment will follow in the Thompson Cemetery on Campbell Hollow Road, in Honaker, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Floyd Street, Herman Street, B.J. Street, Charles Eaton, III, Clint Eaton, Freddy Puckett, Roy Whited, and William Counts. Honorary pallbearers will be Daryl Taylor, Wayne Taylor, Randy Stinson, Jerry Stinson, Tony Puckett, Billy Joe Crabtree, R.L. Thompson, and members of Bethany Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the form of donations to the Thompson Cemetery, c/o Heather Reynolds, P.O. Box 1836, Honaker, VA 24260. The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church. Online condolences may be at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
