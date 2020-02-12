David Samuel Thompson, 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday February 12 2020, after a brief illness. David was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Thompson; son, David S. Thompson II; and parents, Henry and Lois Thompson. He is survived by son, Jeffrey Thompson and wife, Jacquelyn; three sisters, Cheryl Thompson, Bobbie Jean Moore, and Joan Reichert and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Joshua Thompson and wife, Christy, Seth Thompson, and Megan Thompson; three great-grandchildren, two stepdaughters, four step-grandchildren and many aunts uncles and cousins. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com