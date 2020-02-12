David Samuel Thompson, 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday February 12 2020, after a brief illness. David was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Thompson; son, David S. Thompson II; and parents, Henry and Lois Thompson. He is survived by son, Jeffrey Thompson and wife, Jacquelyn; three sisters, Cheryl Thompson, Bobbie Jean Moore, and Joan Reichert and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Joshua Thompson and wife, Christy, Seth Thompson, and Megan Thompson; three great-grandchildren, two stepdaughters, four step-grandchildren and many aunts uncles and cousins. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of David Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments