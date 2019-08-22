Chuck Thompson, age 68, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on August 19, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Greeneville, Texas, son to the late Charles and Joyce Steward Thompson. Chuck had been in the Bristol area since 1990 and was an author, marriage and family counselor, and psychology professor. He taught graduate courses at Radford, ETSU as well as King University. Chuck was an active part of the King College community for many years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a beloved friend and father. He is survived by his wife, Barb Thompson; son, C.J. Thompson and wife, Rachel and their son, Soren; daughter, Sarah Barker and husband, Matt and their children, Abby and Charles; daughter, Erin Reardon and husband, Michael and their children, Matthew, Issac and John; sister, Meredith Harbour; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 5 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, with Larry Sharrett, Sam Weddington and David Welch officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
