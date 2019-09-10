Carl Ray "Pig" Thompson, age 66, of Honaker, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 27, 1953. He was a retired coal miner and he loved the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jenny Puckett. Survivors include his father, Bill Puckett; two daughters, Carla Masuhr and husband, Justin, of Bristol, Va., and Kayla Payne and husband, Casey, of Camp Pendleton, Calif.; one grandson, Owen Payne; one brother, Cecil Thompson and wife, Clara, of Doran, Va.; and several nieces. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Roger Lester officiating. Burial will follow at the Earl and Thompson Cemetery in Springville, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, National Headquarters, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or a charity of choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Carl Ray "Pig" Thompson is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
