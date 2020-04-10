ATKINS, Va. Wendell "Granny" Thomas, age 79, passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Mr. Thomas was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late John Henry Thomas and Mary Katherine Thomas and was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Thomas; his twin brother, Lendell Thomas and his sister, Mary Thomas. He worked at Virginia House Furniture for several years and retired from American Furniture. He farmed for most of his life and enjoyed fishing and socializing. Survivors include his children, Christopher Thomas of the home, Eugene Thomas and wife, Patricia, of Marion; brothers, Henry "Butch" Thomas, Gary Thomas; sisters, Annie Bell, Juanita Marlow, Brenda Eller; special pet, Tiny; several nieces and nephews also survive. Private services will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Mike Sage and Jimmy Shupe officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.

