BRISTOL, Tenn. Thelma Henderson Thomas, age 98, passed on Sunday, November 10, 2019, after several years of declining health. Born December 22, 1920, in Saltville, Va., she was the daughter of the late James C. Henderson and Vada Sykes Miller. Thelma was a member of Central Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. for over 40 years. In addition to her parents, Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, John A. Thomas; daughter, Connie Thomas; brothers, Vernon Barten and Oliver Barten; and sisters, Virginia Aistrop and Nola Aistrop. She is survived by four sons, John A. (Wilma) Thomas Jr., the Rev. Ken (Rita) Thomas, Lyle D. (Glenda) Thomas, and Mark A. Thomas; two daughters, Roselyn Thomas and Alana (Dobby) Aistrop; 15 grandchildren, 26 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Charlie Baker and the Rev. Ken Thomas officiating. A graveside inurnment will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, in Glade Baptist Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Boyd Schneider, Kelly Shankle, John Aistrop, Kenneth Thomas II, Duane Thomas II, and Dustin Thomas. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Thelma Henderson Thomas is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

